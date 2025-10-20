The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards at the Natural History Museum in London with Jamie in the front

Jamie holding her award with presenter Megan McCubbin

Jamie's award winning picture called The Weaver's Lair

Jamie's highly commended entry 'Morning Hopper'

Jamie's other highly commended image 'Rutting Call'

Llandrindod Wells’ young wildlife photographer has scooped another prize – this time winning a category at Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Jamie Smart’s stunning image captures a subject which scares many people – a spider!

The Weaver’s Lair won the 10 years and Under category and Jamie also received two highly commended awards for her ‘Rutting Call’ image and her grasshopper picture called ‘Morning Hopper’

Handpicked from more than 60,636 global entries from 113 countries and territories, the photographs portray the natural world and tell its most powerful stories.

A very prestigious award ceremony was held at the Natural History Museum in London, the awards have been running for 61 years showcasing the very best in wildlife photography.

Jamie made an extraordinary acceptance speech – she wrote a poem - which gained her the first ever standing ovation for a category win speech in the history of the competition.

On a cold September morning, Jamie discovered the orb-weaver spider curled up inside its silken hideaway.

Jamie first noticed the dew-laden web before realising its maker was sitting in a nest.

It took patience and steadiness for Jamie to manually focus her camera. She managed to keep the spider perfectly lit and symmetrically framed.

This spider’s web has a scaffold of radial threads. These are overlaid with a spiral of sticky silk to hold trapped insects.

A strong signal thread sends vibrations to the spider’s hiding place, triggering it to come and collect its prey.

Jamie said: “I am over the moon! To have one image selected is an absolute thrill, but to have three selected and one of those being a winner is completely mind blowing! I am so, so happy!

"I learned about the competition when I was seven year's old and since then I had dreamed of getting to be a part of it and getting to be at the award ceremony at the museum under Hope the Blue Whale! To actually be there was such a special moment for me, I cannot thank the judges enough for selecting my images!

"I am pleased that a spider has won too...they are often overlooked and misunderstood creatures, but I love them and think they are fascinating creatures that play an essential role in life on our planet."

Jamie and all of the other winners’ images will be on show at the National History Museum until July 2026, it will also be travelling around the UK and the world with opportunities for people to see it in other cities such as Wolverhampton Art Gallery from this weekend and Bristol from next week.

Jamie, or the Eagle Eyed Girl as she’s also known, passion for photography was ignited at the age of six and a half when her father handed her a camera during a nature walk.

Since then, she’s dedicated herself to exploring nature reserves and common lands across the country, seeking to document the beauty of wildlife.

Jamie’s red deer stag image was taken as it gives a mighty bellow during the autumn rut in Bradgate Park, UK.

Jamie walked up and down a path in the park at a safe distance from the stag.

She stretched herself up tall to avoid any long grass in the foreground spoiling her view.

To capture the grasshopper, Jamie was up and out as the sun began to break through the autumn mist.

Acting quickly, she gently drew back a few stems to get a clear view of the grasshopper without disturbing it.

Jamie has already gained recognition for capturing extraordinary images of wildlife across the world, highlighting both the beauty and vulnerability of species facing environmental challenges.

Her work has seen her achieve many awards, most recently including 2025 Australian Geographic Photographer of the Year (18 and Under) Runner Up, 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 10 and Under Category Highly Commended and 2025 BIAZA Fish Category Winner, as well as winning the overall RSPCA YPA in 2023, becoming the youngest ever winner of the competition in 32 years!

Recently Jamie also became a patron of Cuan Wildlife Rescue based in Much Wenlock alongside Dame Joanna Lumley and actress Gabrielle Drake to help raise awareness of the urgent need to conserve wildlife and wild spaces.

To listen to Jamie’s fantastic acceptance speech visit https://www.youtube.com/shorts/gi0Blkpaj3o