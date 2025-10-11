'I'm embarrassed by the tatty St George's flags and glad they are coming down' - Your Letters
Bring down all the tatty flags
I see that flags out up on lamp posts in Shropshire are being brought down by the council.
The same should happen across the country. They frankly embarrass me. I love our flag and support them being displayed officially – but not when they are tatty and often upside down.
Peter Morgan, Dudley
Store objections are worthless
400 people objects to a public house being turned into a supermarket.
You would think this would tell planners that the supermarket is not wanted wouldn't you!