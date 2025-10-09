New support service launched for families bereaved by road traffic collisions in Wales

Families across Dyfed-Powys and South Wales who have lost loved ones in road traffic collisions will now have access to dedicated specialist support through a new Road Victim Support Service, funded by Police and Crime Commissioners Dafydd Llywelyn and Emma Wools.

Delivered by the independent charity Victim Support, the new service provides free and confidential help to anyone bereaved through a road traffic collision and is funded for 12 months.

Support will help people to cope in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, as well as supporting with long-term trauma and the impacts on families and communities.

Each family referred to the service will be offered personalised, one-to-one support from an experienced, specially trained caseworker. This dedicated caseworker will help families navigate the emotional, practical, and legal challenges that often follow a fatal collision, from providing a listening ear and guidance on the criminal justice process, to connecting families with additional specialist help or financial support.

The service accepts referrals through Police Family Liaison Officers or direct self-referrals. Support is available in Welsh and English, with interpreters available and support adapted to accommodate individual needs.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “No family should have to face the aftermath of a road traffic tragedy alone. By funding this vital service, I want to ensure that those left behind get the compassion, support and information they need at such a devastating time. I’d encourage anyone who may need help to reach out. Victim Support are there for you, whenever you’re ready.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Wools said: "Road traffic fatalities have devastating impacts on families and local communities. In September 2024, together with my counterparts across Wales, we signed the Project Edward Pledge to create a safer road environment for everyone, contributing towards the goal of 'Every Day Without a Road Death.'

"As we work towards achieving this pledge, I’m delighted to launch the Road Victim Support Service delivered by Victim Support, who will work closely with Family Liaison Officers and provide dedicated advocacy and support to those affected by fatal road traffic collisions. If you or your loved ones need help and support, know that there is a dedicated service ready and waiting for you.”

Jessica Brooks, Victim Support Area Manager added: “Nothing can prepare you for the shock and trauma of losing a loved one suddenly to a road traffic accident. We’re honoured to be delivering this much needed service which will provide vital help in the days and weeks afterwards, alongside support navigating the longer-term challenges bereaved families face, as they forge a new normal.

“If you have been affected, please get in touch with our services for support.”

Anyone affected can get in touch by calling Victim Support’s 24-hour Supportline on 0808 1689 111, emailing walesroadservice@victimsupport.org.uk, or completing an online self-referral. For more information visit Road traffic collision - Victim Support.