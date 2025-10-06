Man, 27, caught with knuckleduster in Shrewsbury town centre gets unpaid work
A man who was caught with a knuckleduster in Shrewsbury town centre has been ordered to do unpaid work.
George Arrowsmith, aged 27, was in possession of the weapon, which featured metal points, in Wyle Cop on May 31, 2023.
Arrowsmith, of Salters Lane, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and failing to surrender to bail after missing a previous court hearing.