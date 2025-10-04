Woman in her 70s air-lifted to hospital following a serious A49 road collision - how to help police
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious A49 collision after a woman aged in her 70s was injured
West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Upper Affcot, Shropshire yesterday (Friday, October 3).
The collision occurred at around 4.50pm, on the A49 close to the Upper Affcot junction, and involved a pedestrian and a white Hyundai car.
A woman in her 70s was air-lifted to hospital, with serious injuries.
Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact PC Ashley Ford via email ashley.ford@westmercia.police.uk or phone 01905 717836