'I couldn’t be prouder ' - Telford theatre company 'All Shook Up' by latest rock ’n’ roll production

The Little Theatre Donnington is set to preform the smash-hit jukebox musical All Shook Up from October 2-4.

Back row: Simon Whitehouse, Danny Clayton, Geoff Powell. Middle Row: Vikki Lee, Debra Nimmo (on the bike), Kimberley Roberts. Middle Row: Alastor Clark, Simon Roberts. Front Row: Chrissy Eldrige, Aggie Johnstone (picture: Lucy Stevens Photography).

Bursting onto the stage from Thursday to Saturday, the show promises audiences a joyful evening packed with comedy, romance, and some of the greatest songs ever written.

Set in small-town America in 1955, the story begins when a mysterious, guitar-strumming stranger rides into town on his motorbike. With his leather jacket, easy smile, and love of music, he soon shakes up everything and everyone he meets. Strict rules are broken, mismatched romances blossom, and the whole town discovers the power of following your heart — and dancing to your own beat.

If that sounds like fun, just wait until you hear the soundtrack. Featuring over 20 Elvis Presley classics — including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and of course “All Shook Up” — the show weaves familiar hits into a brand-new story, creating a musical experience that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Whether you’re a lifelong Elvis fan or simply love a feel-good night out, you’ll be singing along before the curtain falls.

The production team has been thrilled with how rehearsals are taking shape. Director Ian Clark said: “The energy has been fantastic. The cast are really starting to relax into their roles, and each rehearsal feels better than the last. It’s just great seeing it all come together.”

That energy has spilled over into the dance numbers too. Choreographer Nina Aver has designed routines full of fun and flair, and the cast have thrown themselves into every step.

“The cast have worked incredibly hard on the choreography, and lots of laughs were had along the way,” Nina said. “I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”

The iconic soundtrack is also being brought to life by a live band, under the direction of CJ Allen. He said: “As Musical Director for All Shook Up, I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible cast and crew. While we all think we know Elvis’ songs, these arrangements are far more intricate than they first appear—and the cast has approached them with dedication, skill, and heart, executing every nuance brilliantly. It’s been a joy to watch them bring this music to life on stage. Rock ’n’ roll!!”

What makes this production even more special is the people behind it. All Shook Up brings together performers of all ages and backgrounds, many of whom are balancing rehearsals with work, studies, and family life. For weeks they’ve been giving up their evenings and weekends, learning lines, perfecting choreography, and building sets — all for the love of theatre and the joy of entertaining a local audience.

The Little Theatre Donnington itself is a registered charity, run entirely by volunteers. From the actors on stage to the people painting scenery, sewing costumes, and selling programmes,