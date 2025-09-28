Police appeal for witnesses after car is torched in Telford

West Mercia Police said at around 10:50pm an unknown person set fire to the car parked on a driveway on Dawley Road, Arleston.

They then fled the scene heading in the direction of Kingsland.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Thankfully, nobody was injured.We are asking for people to check their doorbell, CCTV and dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to see if they have captured the person responsible.

"If you have any information, please email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 477_i of 27 September.Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting https://orlo.uk/Pv57F."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called the fire, which they described as "small" and on the bonnet of the car, but it had been extinguished by the time fire crews arrived.