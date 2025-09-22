New mobile phone mast near north Shropshire village is 'least worst option' to boost coverage

Shropshire Council planning officers have given the green light to plans to install a new mobile phone mast in Yorton, near Clive, in a bid to boost coverage in the rural area.

The plans by Atlas Tower Group, proposed erecting a 25-metre lattice tower and associated infrastructure, on land north of Station Road.

Support was given to the plans by Clive Parish Council, which argued there was "a definite need for better mobile phone reception" in the local area.

Clive resident Mr Goldwyn also voiced his support for the plans, stating mobile phone signal was "very patchy" around the village, and in some areas was "non-existent".