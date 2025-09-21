Week of overnight closures planned for busy south Shropshire A-road - with 46-mile diversion through Wales

The A488 will be closed overnight from Monday, September 22 until Saturday 27 for carriageway repairs.

The road closure - between Hanwood Bank and Pontesford - will be in place from 8pm to 6am each day.

While the road is closed, a 46-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers towards the A489 at Churchstoke, the A490 through Welshpool and the A485 through Halfway House.

The A488 will be closed overnight from Monday, September 22 until Saturday 27 for carriageway repairs. Photo: Google

Drivers may be able to choose at alternative diversion route depending on their vehicle type.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on one.network

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk