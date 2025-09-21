Medieval hair pin in the shape of a dog’s head unearthed in Shropshire field is declared treasure
A medieval silver hair pin designed in the shape of a dog’s head is one of the latest historic items unearthed in Shropshire to be declared treasure.
Plus
Published
The pin, dating back to 800-900 AD, was discovered by Andrew Richardson while metal detecting in the Shawbury area.
A detailed report into the item prepared by Peter Carey, a treasure finds liaison assistant, was read out at a treasure inquest at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.
It described the find as “an incomplete, early medieval silver zoomorphic decorated hair pin” - zoomorphic meaning designed in animal form.
Mr Carey said: “Only the head of the hair pin and 18.5mm of the pin itself remains.
“The head is roughly ovular in plan and O-shaped in cross-section.