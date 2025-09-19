Asda: UK groceries supermarket launches meal deal in-store and online, no card required - price news

If you’ve been hunting for a lunch bargain, one UK supermarket might have just changed the game.

Asda has unveiled its first ever fixed-price meal deal as part of its Food to Go range, and it’s cheaper than anywhere else - with no loyalty card or app required.

The launch of the £3.74 deal - offering customers a main, snack, and drink - makes it the cheapest on the market for non-members, undercutting competitors like Tesco, which recently increased the price of its standard meal deal by 25p.

Tesco’s deal now costs £3.85 with a Clubcard and £4.25 without, while its premium option has risen to £5.50 with a Clubcard and £6 without; Asda’s new offer makes at least a 11p saving in comparison.

The timing is also interesting given that Pret A Manger is also experimenting with high-street meal deals, trialling offers like a croissant with a drink or a sandwich, drink, and crisps combo. Asda’s new meal deal is available in all 478 Asda Express stores and online, and shoppers can mix and match from a wide selection of 132 mains, 336 snacks, and 222 drinks - that’s over 9.8 million combinations!

Options include own-label favourites like the Asda Chicken and Bacon Sandwich or Apple Slices with Toffee Dip, alongside branded items such as Doritos Tangy Cheese Crisps and Coca Cola Zero.

The supermarket predicts huge uptake, and forecasts that over 700,000 meal deals will be sold in the first week alone.

It reports that the current top selling main is the classic Asda Cheese & Onion Sandwich (£1.42), which regularly moves more than 50,000 units a week.

Amy Wotherspoon, Asda’s Buyer for Food to Go, said: “At Asda, we believe great value should be available to everyone. That’s why we’re launching the new £3.74 Meal Deal that is completely open to all customers.

“With no app or membership required, and a big range of products to choose from so there’s something for everyone.”

The meal deal is available in-store and online from Wednesday, September 17, offering a fresh alternative for lunchtime shoppers, and could quickly become a popular grab-and-go lunch option across the UK.