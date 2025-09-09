Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Russell Corvers’ mother “cries and cries and cries” because of the anxiety her alcoholic son causes her after yet another attack.

Corvers was given a suspended sentence last year for hitting his mother and her two dogs with a shoe.

The 45-year-old was back in court today (September 8, 2025) via video link from prison facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after his latest drink-fuelled loss of temper.

Corvers was at his mother’s house in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury on July 19 this year after they had been to the vets so one of her dogs could be put to sleep.

He then tried to steal her purse so he could go and buy alcohol.

“She tried to stop him,” said Imogen Smalley, prosecuting.

“It is unclear whether he pushed her or she fell, but she landed on a rocking chair in the bedroom.”