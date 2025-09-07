Paramedics treat casualty after two-vehicle crash on Telford business park
Paramedics treated someone after a crash on a business park in Telford.
The two-vehicle collision happened at Stafford Park at around 7.20pm last night (Saturday, September 6).
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the casualty was “left in the care of the ambulance service”. Firefighters on the scene made the vehicle electrically safe.
One fire engine was sent to the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.