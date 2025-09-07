Torrential rain hammered down for most of the day in Bridgnorth town centre, where Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Lancias, Vespas, Lambrettas and more lined the streets.

But despite the disastrous weather, motor enthusiasts turned out in their droves, for Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest clad in ponchos and raincoats and armed with big brollies, to catch a glimpse of some rare and stunning feats of engineering.

Visitors to the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest brave the horrendous downpours to view the cars on show

“It’s not letting up!” said organiser David Morris. “Considering the weather I would not have expected it to be this busy.

“Someone was saying to me ‘you’ve been unlucky with the weather’, but that’s not the case.

“This is our eighth year and before now we’ve always had great weather so I think we’ve been lucky over the years.”

A visitor inspects a Ferrari Dino at the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest

There were 127 cars as well as 25 motorbikes and 15 scooters this year. Had the weather been brighter and drier, there would have been plenty more bikes and scooters.

This year’s Car of the Show was a blue Fiat Samantha Vignale.

“There are very few of them left and that one has won best in show,” David said.

Several stunning Ferraris lined the streets at the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest

A sporty Lamborghini turned heads at the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest

A selection of Alfa Romeos at the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest

There were brollies galore as the crowds braved the weather at the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest

Iconic Ferraris lined the High Street

A selection of high-spec Fiat 500s made for an impressive display at the Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest

A Vespa won Best Scooter and a Ducati Darmach was awarded Best Motorbike.

One of the cars which was getting a lot of attention was a Lamborghini Aventador S. “That one is very rare,” David said, adding that it was the most expensive car on display with a value of around £550,000.

Some say he forgot his umbrella. All we know is, he's called The Stig.

“There are a few Ferrari’s worth £400,000 as well,” he added.

Other head-turners included a selection of Lancia Delta Integrales worth around £100,000 apiece. The first generation Delta dominated the World Rally Championship in the late 80s and early 90s.

An Alfa SZ belonging to Willy Dick, an Alfa Romeo expert from Sheriffhales, near Shifnal, was also heavily photographed by the crowds.

“There are only about four of those in the country,” David said.

One of the furthest travellers to the show to exhibit their car was Liam Shelbourne, who came from Liverpool with his Ferrari.

Given the hefty price tags on some of these beasts, it begs the question, what have the owners done to be able to afford such stunning automobiles?

“Most of them are self-employed,” said David, although he pointed out that some had used their own know-how to reinvigorate and revitalise classics.

Pointing to a beautiful Lamborghini Urracco, owned by Martin Delahay from Bridgnorth, David said: “Martin is in the motorcycle trade. He’s used his skills to bring that car back to life.”

Andrew Wardle was in town to share his pride and joy, a blue Ferrari Dino.

He made his money in the business of medical equipment supplies and was able to afford the Dino before he eventually sold his business.

“A friend of mine at school had a copy of Motor Magazine and there was a black and white picture of the predecessor to this, the Dino 206 GT,” said Andrew.

“I said ‘I’m going to own one of those one day’. It took me about 35 years but I got one in the end.”

A gaggle of visitors to the show gathered around the Dino to capture photos of the stunning machine as we chatted.

Andrew, of Cheadle, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, enjoys showing the car at events around the country, but has also ventured a little further afield in the car, which he bought about 23 years ago.

“We went to Italy in 2018,” he said. “It was the 50th anniversary of the model so we went over (to Maranello, northern Italy, where Ferrari is based).

“Ferrari were very welcoming. We got to drive around Fiorano (Ferrari’s testing circuit).”

Andrew Wardle with his Ferrari Dino

However, the Dino broke down afterwards so Andrew had to pick up a rental for his onward trip to Monte Carlo.

“I wanted to park it outside the hotel in Monte Carlo but we ended up there in an Opel Corsa!”

He added: “I think it (the Dino) is the best looking car that has ever been made. I am biased of course, but I think a lot of people agree.”

Visitors attended the popular show from across Shropshire, the West Midlands and beyond.

Danny Griffiths travelled over from Wolverhampton with a group of friends.

The 25-year-old said: “There are some unbelievable cars here to be fair. My mates are a bit annoyed because they wanted pictures with the cars and it’s chucking it down. But we’ve been having a good time anyway to be fair.

“I’ve been before and it’s a good day out. It’s interesting to talk to the owners and find out how they could afford cars like these. I think it’s pretty inspiring.”

He said the Lambo Aventador S was his favourite car there but would probably get a Jaguar F Type if he had a nice windfall of cash.

Brian Davies, from Telford, said: “I was going to bring my grandsons because they’re fascinated with cars, but I don’t think they’d have coped with the weather.

“I’ve still enjoyed coming and seeing them, and it’s attracted a big crowd as it always does.

“We’ll be back next year, with our fingers crossed in the meantime for the sun to shine.”

The event has raised around £15,000 for Bridgnorth Food Bank in its time, and it one of the charity's biggest contributors.