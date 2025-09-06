Ambulance called after crash into tree in Shropshire village
An ambulance had to be called after a vehicle hit a tree in a village north of Shrewsbury on Saturday.
The incident on the Shrewsbury Road in Preson Gubbals occurred just after 11am.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended the scene.
A spokesperson said "One vehicle which had collided with tree. A casualty was left in the care of ambulance personnel."
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.