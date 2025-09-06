Shropshire Star
Ambulance called after crash into tree in Shropshire village

An ambulance had to be called after a vehicle hit a tree in a village north of Shrewsbury on Saturday.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The incident on the Shrewsbury Road in Preson Gubbals occurred just after 11am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended the scene.

A spokesperson said "One vehicle which had collided with tree. A casualty was left in the care of ambulance personnel."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

