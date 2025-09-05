Woman to be sentenced for murdering husband in Newport home

Amy Pugh, aged 34, of Stafford Road in Wolverhampton was found guilty in March this year of killing her estranged husband, 32-year-old Kyle Pugh in the kitchen of her Newport home in Shropshire in March 2022.

During the six-week trial the court heard how Pugh and Kyle had an argument just after 8.30pm on March 22, 2022 at her then home on Aston Drive, Newport.

The argument led to an altercation between the two, where Pugh has injured Kyle causing him to become unresponsive.

Amy Pugh

Pugh took 20 minutes to call emergency services. During this time the court was told how she made several phone calls to her father before calling 999.

When emergency services arrived at the scene at around 9.15pm Pugh was carrying out CPR on an unresponsive Kyle.

Kyle Pugh (West Mercia Police/PA)

He was then taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where he sadly died the following day.

A murder investigation was launched by police after Kyle’s family raised concerns around the circumstances of his death.

Pugh had claimed she had found her husband hanging by his belt from the back door, and blamed his death on his mental health struggles.

But a jury at Stafford Crown Court dismissed her version of events, finding Pugh guilty of murder.

She is set to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court by Judge Kristina Montgomery today (Friday).