A five hour-long Happy Hour is launching at Birmingham’s F1 Arcade on Fridays - here’s what to expect

It really is Happy Friday at F1 Arcade Birmingham introduces a five-hour long Happy Hour - with 2-for-1 deals on cocktails and sharing plates.

Every Friday guests at the immersive racing and elevated social gaming venue in Paradise, near Chamberlain Square, can enjoy fantastic food and drink deals from 4pm to 9pm.

The venue is promising fast laps, cool drinks, and unbeatable vibes - all under one roof.

Cocktails on the Grid:

Sparks Will Fly

Formation Lap

Peach Daiquiri

Negroni

Espresso Martini

Spicy Apex

Fuel Up with Flavour:

Lamb Kofta Skewers with labneh, pickled red onions & rocket sumac

Dynamite Fried Chicken with chilli & lemon aioli

Fried Halloumi with hot honey, black sesame & sweet green chilli

Korean Gochujang Cauliflower Wings with spring onion & chimichurri

Guacamole with lime, coriander & seasoned tortilla chips

BBQ Corn Ribs with smoked harissa mayo

Five hour-long Happy Hour launches at F1 Arcade in Birmingham

In case you didn’t know..

F1® Arcade is the world’s first official premium Formula 1® experiential hospitality brand, which prides itself on offering a thrilling blend of immersive racing and elevated social gaming. Since opening its flagship 16,000-square-foot venue in London in December 2022, the brand has expanded to Birmingham and the US.

With full-motion simulators, cutting-edge AV, best-in-class food and drinks, and an electric atmosphere, F1® Arcade says it ‘redefines social gaming for a new generation of fans’. Supported by Formula 1®, the brand continues to grow globally, and has plans for further international expansion underway - including additional upcoming locations in the United States like Denver, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

F1 Arcade in Birmingham

T&Cs for the five hour happy our at F1 Arcade in Birmingham:

2-for-1 applies to selected cocktails and sharing plates

Mix & match your food, but drinks must be the same to qualify

Available Fridays, 4 pm–9 pm only

Management can change or withdraw the offer at any time

Full menus, bookings & more: www.f1arcade.com

For more information, visit www.f1arcade.com and www.f1box.com.