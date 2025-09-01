Shropshire schools term times 2025/2026: These are the 2025/26 term dates and holiday times for schools in Shropshire

Here’s a look at the term dates for schools across Shropshire for the remainder of this school year.

This includes state-funded academies, boarding schools, free schools and faith schools across the county

Autumn Term

Back to school - Tuesday, September 2 to Friday, October 24

Autumn half term - Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Back to school - Monday, November 3 to Friday, December 19

Christmas Holiday - Monday, December 22 to January 2

The average back to school spend per child is £108.59 according to research for MyVoucherCodes (Ian West/PA)

Spring Term

Back to school - Tuesday, January 6 2026 to Friday February 13

Half term - Monday, February 16 to Friday February 20

Back to school - Monday, February 23 to Friday, March 27

Easter holidays - Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10

Summer Term

Back to school - Monday April 13 to Friday May 22

Half term - Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29

Back to school - Monday, June 1 to Friday July 17

Please note...

These are the recommended term dates for schools from Shropshire Council.

Please note: Some schools may choose to adopt different dates.