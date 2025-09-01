Shropshire schools term times 2025/2026: These are the 2025/26 term dates and holiday times for schools in Shropshire
It’s back to school time as the summer holidays are over. But it’s not too long till half term and Christmas - here’s a look at school terms for schools across Shropshire
Here’s a look at the term dates for schools across Shropshire for the remainder of this school year.
This includes state-funded academies, boarding schools, free schools and faith schools across the county
Autumn Term
Back to school - Tuesday, September 2 to Friday, October 24
Autumn half term - Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31
Back to school - Monday, November 3 to Friday, December 19
Christmas Holiday - Monday, December 22 to January 2
Spring Term
Back to school - Tuesday, January 6 2026 to Friday February 13
Half term - Monday, February 16 to Friday February 20
Back to school - Monday, February 23 to Friday, March 27
Easter holidays - Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10
Summer Term
Back to school - Monday April 13 to Friday May 22
Half term - Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29
Back to school - Monday, June 1 to Friday July 17
Please note...
These are the recommended term dates for schools from Shropshire Council.
Please note: Some schools may choose to adopt different dates.