Developer sets the record straight after 'HMO' application spark 'asylum seekers' concern

Earlier this month, DJ Developments lodged a planning application to turn the former Whitburn Grange Hotel on the corner of Salop Street into a house HMO for up to 15 tenants.

HMOs are houses where occupants have their own rooms but share facilities such as the kitchen, bathroom and living room.

However, the move sparked rumours and concerns in the town that the planing application meant that asylum seekers would be moving into the former hotel.

Many took to social media to object to the proposals, and more than 50 locals have already lodged official objections to the plan with Shropshire Council.

Even The town's former Conservative MP, Christopher Gill raised concerns over the change of use.