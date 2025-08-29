Union Flags and St George’s crosses have been unfurled and strapped to lamp posts all around Meole island and along Oteley Road as far as Shrewsbury Town FC’s Montgomery Waters Meadow.

It comes after flags went up for about a mile along Mount Pleasant Road in Harlescott over the weekend, amid a tense summer in politics with immigration a major talking point.

British and English flags have been strapped to lamp posts around Meole island and along Oteley Road in Shrewsbury

The Harlescott flags prompted Green Party Councillor Julian Dean to label it an “intimidatory campaign,” adding it is all part of “Operation Raise The Colours”.

Reform’s Shropshire Council group hit back at criticism of the flags campaign as “out of touch”, with Dawn Husemann, leader of the group saying: “The Shropshire Reform Group wholeheartedly condemn Councillor Dean's recent statement, whereby he condemned the flying of the national flags of England and the United Kingdom, whilst simultaneously supporting the flags of the Green Party's favoured special interest groups.

British and English flags have been strapped to lamp posts around Meole island and along Oteley Road in Shrewsbury

"No consultation with local communities is required as these are the flags of the English and United Kingdom communities as a whole."

The council’s ruling Liberal Democrat group said it would not police flags on lamp posts “unless necessary”.