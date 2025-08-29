Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the Salwey Arms in Wooferton, near Ludlow, shortly after 4pm yesterday - Thursday, August 28.

Firefighters from Herefordshire were also scrambled to the scene.

Three crews in total attended the incident where they put out a fire involving a cooler in the cellar before working to clear smoke from the property.

Following the incident the Salwey Arms posted its own update on social media, saying: "As many of you may already know, we experienced an incident earlier today involving a fire.

"Thankfully, we are all safe, and for that, we are truly grateful.

"However, in light of the situation, we will not be operating as usual for the time being.

"We sincerely appreciate all the messages of concern and support that we've received.

"Your kindness means the world to us during this challenging time.

"While this setback is unfortunate, we are committed to bouncing back stronger than ever.

"Our team is resilient, and we are determined to resume providing you with the top-notch service you have come to expect from us.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. We will keep you updated on our progress and look forward to serving you again soon!"