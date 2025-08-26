Sam Chester did not appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday and did not contact the court to explain his absence.

The 35 year-old of Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex was expected at court to answer a charge of failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis after he was suspected of having driven a vehicle and committing an offence at Brecon on July 24 2025.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.