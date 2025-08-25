Shrewsbury Folk Festival: 16 fun-filled pictures of musical extravaganza as it heads into last day
Music fans have been dancing, relaxing and soaking up the sun at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival this weekend.
The event at the West Mid Showground started on Friday, August 22 and finishes today (Monday, August 25).
Ceilidh dancing in the tent and traditional dance performances have proved popular at this year’s event, as well as the plethora of bands and solo musicians hitting the stage with some of the cream of current folk, blues and Americana music.
The festival will be wrapped up today with numerous performances in the afternoon including from Celtic superstars Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy, as well as The Ukulele Massive.
The Levellers, famed for hits including What A Beautiful Day, will close the festival.
Jo Cunningham, artist liaison and PR director for the folk festival, said: “It’s been a pretty vintage year. The vibe has been immaculate.
“It has been a brilliant four days. The weather’s looking good today and we’re expecting a great finish with The Levellers.“
The event kicked off on Friday, with day one highlights including award-winning country star Kezia Gill, This Flight Tonight - a tribute to Joni Mitchell, and Shrewsbury’s own Dan Owen.
Saturday featured folk/punk rockers Oysterband, The Laurettes and the Blazin Fiddles taking to the stage among a packed set list.
Sunday highlights included Martha Wainwright, The Fontanas and Mad Dog Mccrea.
There have been all sorts of other things going on across the showground, including a laughter workshop and a craft and music fair. There have also been real ale and cocktail bars and a food village to keep people fed and watered.
Day tickets for today are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk