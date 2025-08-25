The event at the West Mid Showground started on Friday, August 22 and finishes today (Monday, August 25).

Ceilidh dancing in the tent and traditional dance performances have proved popular at this year’s event, as well as the plethora of bands and solo musicians hitting the stage with some of the cream of current folk, blues and Americana music.

The festival will be wrapped up today with numerous performances in the afternoon including from Celtic superstars Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy, as well as The Ukulele Massive.

June Tabor performs with Oysterband at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

The laughter workshop was a new feature at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Picture: John Hooper

Festival-goers old and young have been enjoying themselves. Photo: John Hooper

The Levellers, famed for hits including What A Beautiful Day, will close the festival.

Jo Cunningham, artist liaison and PR director for the folk festival, said: “It’s been a pretty vintage year. The vibe has been immaculate.

“It has been a brilliant four days. The weather’s looking good today and we’re expecting a great finish with The Levellers.“

Martha Wainwright was popular among music lovers at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

The Rainbow Girls perform at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

The event kicked off on Friday, with day one highlights including award-winning country star Kezia Gill, This Flight Tonight - a tribute to Joni Mitchell, and Shrewsbury’s own Dan Owen.

Oysterband at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

Saturday featured folk/punk rockers Oysterband, The Laurettes and the Blazin Fiddles taking to the stage among a packed set list.

Sunday highlights included Martha Wainwright, The Fontanas and Mad Dog Mccrea.

Dancers in vibrant costumes and headgear wow the Shrewsbury Folk Festival audience. Photo: John Hooper

Youngsters perform to a packed audience in the tent at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

The audience in thrall of dancers on stage at Shrewsbury Folk Festival: Photo: John Hooper

The Henry Girls at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

Shrewsbury Folk Festival was a lively affair once again. Photo: John Hooper

The audience enjoying the show at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

Performers get ready to take to the stage at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

Hands up if you love the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: John Hooper

There have been all sorts of other things going on across the showground, including a laughter workshop and a craft and music fair. There have also been real ale and cocktail bars and a food village to keep people fed and watered.

Day tickets for today are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk