Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Positive Steps Shropshire Limited in July.

The service, run by a company of the same name, provides personal care to people in their own homes.

While Positive Steps Shropshire supported other people the CQC only looked at the personal care support the service provided to nine people, as this is the registered activity.

The CQC said it had carried out the inspection as part of its routine monitoring of services.

This is the first time CQC rated this service at its current address in Shrewsbury.

Inspectors found the service was 'outstanding in how caring and well-led it is, and was 'good' for how safe, effective and responsive it is.

Andy Brand, CQC’s Deputy Director of Operations in Shropshire, said: “At Positive Steps Shropshire, we found staff and leaders not only provided people with excellent care but also went above and beyond to help people remain independent and achieve their goals and ambitions.

“People told us they were grateful for the support they received from Positive Steps Shropshire, and admired staff’s efforts to provide them with safe care. One person said they’d given up on their health after previous negative experiences, but thanks to Positive Steps Shropshire felt able to make positive changes and had improved.

“We saw the service show flexibility to meet people’s needs and requests. While staff arrived promptly to support sessions and stayed for the whole time, they also supported people outside agreed timings when they wanted to take part in specific activities.

“The way staff prioritised people’s choice and independence helped them provide personalised care that met their needs. Staff knew the people they supported well and respected what was important to them. Leaders made sure people received support from staff who were familiar with them to maintain this consistency.

“We found staff actively involved people in developing their care and support plans, which also covered their aspirations for the future. When people’s needs changed, staff responded quickly and adapted their care to meet these.

“Leaders closely monitored the service to identify improvements and enhance people’s experiences. They listened to people’s concerns, remained open to suggestions, and acted promptly to resolve issues and keep people safe.

“Leaders and staff at Positive Steps Shropshire should be proud of the positive findings in our report, and we look forward to following their continued progress.”