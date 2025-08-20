Builth Wells 2nd aquathlon was a big success and raised £4,000 for Powys cancer support centre
The second Builth Wells aquathlon was a big success and raised £4,000 for a Powys cancer support centre
The Builth Wells Aquathlon was another success, with over 90 people registering, and raising a whopping £4,000 for The Bracken Trust.
It really was an event for all ages and abilities.
The youngest competitor was 12 year old Charlie Coleman from Hereford.
Not only did he take part, but he also came first in his age category, and was first overall in the 200m swim / 3k run event.
At the other end of the age spectrum were newly engaged couple Brian Matthews, aged 81, from Wrexham and his fiancée Mo Taylor from Llandrindod Wells.
Mo said "We've never attempted anything like this before, so didn't know what to expect, but we thoroughly enjoyed it, and hope to take part again next year."
There was not only a good response from the local areas, but news has spread further afield, as there were people taking part from Caerphilly, Malvern, Wrexham, Chepstow and West Yorkshire.
Adam Johnstone, the other Co-organiser of the event, said "We would like to thank all of our corporate sponsors, especially our headline sponsor, PAR Homes, and all of our volunteers who gave their time for free. Without support from these organisations and individuals, we couldn't have put the event on."
Helen Tuite, Co-organiser of the aquathlon, said "We are delighted with the result, and have already started planning next year's event.
“It takes a lot of work though, so if anyone wants to join our small organising group, they can contact me at builthaquathlon@gmail.com.
“We are also considering having a 'come and try' session for those people who haven't taken part in an aquathlon before."
For more information, people can join the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/builthwellsaquathlon
Results
200m swim / 3k run
Female 19-49 - Ffion Price
Female 50 + - Beverley Smith
Open 13-18 age category - Charlie Coleman
Open 19-49 age category - Craig Rees
Open 50+ age category - Mike Speake
400m swim / 5k run
Female 15-18 - Emily Walker
Female 19-39 - Emma Colwill
Female 40-49 - Lisa Boucher
Female 50+ - Mary Morton
Open 15-18 - Meuryn Rees
Open 19-39 - Francis Marsh
Open 40-49 - Matthew Evans
Open 50+ - Gary Cartwright