The Builth Wells Aquathlon was another success, with over 90 people registering, and raising a whopping £4,000 for The Bracken Trust.

It really was an event for all ages and abilities.

The youngest competitor was 12 year old Charlie Coleman from Hereford.

Not only did he take part, but he also came first in his age category, and was first overall in the 200m swim / 3k run event.

At the other end of the age spectrum were newly engaged couple Brian Matthews, aged 81, from Wrexham and his fiancée Mo Taylor from Llandrindod Wells.

Mo said "We've never attempted anything like this before, so didn't know what to expect, but we thoroughly enjoyed it, and hope to take part again next year."

There was not only a good response from the local areas, but news has spread further afield, as there were people taking part from Caerphilly, Malvern, Wrexham, Chepstow and West Yorkshire.

Adam Johnstone, the other Co-organiser of the event, said "We would like to thank all of our corporate sponsors, especially our headline sponsor, PAR Homes, and all of our volunteers who gave their time for free. Without support from these organisations and individuals, we couldn't have put the event on."

Helen Tuite, Co-organiser of the aquathlon, said "We are delighted with the result, and have already started planning next year's event.

“It takes a lot of work though, so if anyone wants to join our small organising group, they can contact me at builthaquathlon@gmail.com.

“We are also considering having a 'come and try' session for those people who haven't taken part in an aquathlon before."

For more information, people can join the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/builthwellsaquathlon

Results

200m swim / 3k run

Female 19-49 - Ffion Price

Female 50 + - Beverley Smith

Open 13-18 age category - Charlie Coleman

Open 19-49 age category - Craig Rees

Open 50+ age category - Mike Speake

400m swim / 5k run

Female 15-18 - Emily Walker

Female 19-39 - Emma Colwill

Female 40-49 - Lisa Boucher

Female 50+ - Mary Morton

Open 15-18 - Meuryn Rees

Open 19-39 - Francis Marsh

Open 40-49 - Matthew Evans

Open 50+ - Gary Cartwright

Winner in the Open 50+ category - Gary Cartwright with Hugh Garner of Builth Wells Rotary - helped sponsor event and provided volunteers on the day and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the Open 40-49 age category - Matthew Evans with Hugh Garner of Builth Wells Rotary - helped sponsor event and provided volunteers on the day and Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the 400m swim and 5k run Open 19-39 category - Francis Marsh with Ellie Shufflebotham of Freedom Leisure, Builth Wells and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the 400m swim and 5k run Open 15-18 category - Meuryn Rees with Ellie Shufflebotham of Freedom Leisure, Builth Wells and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the 400m swim and 5k run Female 50+ - Mary Morton with Scott Humphreys - Manager, Jewson Builth - one of our corporate sponsors and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the 400m swim and 5k run Female 40-49 - Lisa Boucher with Scott Humphreys - Manager, Jewson Builth - one of our corporate sponsors and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the 400m swim and 5k run Female 19-39 - Emma Colwill with Maya Kluge and Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

The winner in the 400m swim / 5k run female 15-18 age category - Emily Walker - with Maya Kluge and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the Open 50+ age category - Mike Speake with Liam Daly - President of Builth Wells Running Club and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the Open 19-49 age category - Craig Rees with Liam Daly - President of Builth Wells Running Club and Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Winner in the female 19-49 category, 200m swim and 3k run - Ffion Price with Emma Coates from the Bracken Trustand Builth Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller. Image by Ted Edwards Photography