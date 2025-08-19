Warwickshire Police dashcam footage captured wanted crook Patrick Connors, 45, hurtling down the M1 and M69 in a powerful BMW 5 Series.

Connors hit dizzying speeds of 160mph as he shot past cars – prompting a police officer to say: “That was scary as ****.”

Officers started following Connors, who was wanted for failing to appear in court for fraud charges, on February 19 this year.

Heart-stopping moment cop saves BMW driver's life after 160mph chase

During the 20 minute pursuit, Connors ran a red light and sped along the hard shoulder of the motorway at 130mph.

While being chased by officers, he twice attempted to ‘brake check’ the cop car as he swerved across the middle and fast lane.

Connors was finally caught when he suddenly stopped the car in the fast lane and leapt out and ran towards the central barrier.

Footage shows an officer begging Connors not to attempt to run across the opposite motorway.

He shouts: “Don’t go across the carriageway, you’ll get killed.

“Don’t do it buddy. Don’t do it.”

The officer then grabs Connor’s T-shirt and wrestles him to the ground before slapping handcuffs on him.

Connors, of Queensferry, Wales, admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He also admitting acquiring criminal property, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The court heard he gave false details to police and previously used 17 aliases.

This week he was jailed at Mold Crown Court for three years and banned from driving for five years.