People flock to Shropshire as new official stats reveal county’s booming population

The Office for National Statistics figures compare 2023 and 2024 and show big differences between an ageing Shropshire and a younger Telford and Wrekin, which remains one of the fastest-growing parts of the country.

The Shropshire Council area saw its total population increase 0.9 per cent from 329,558 in 2023 to an estimated 332,455 in 2024.

Telford and Wrekin in 2024 had an estimated population of 195,952, up 1.8 per cent from the 192,417 recorded in 2023.

“This meant that Telford and Wrekin’s rate of population change placed it among the 20 per cent fastest growing local authority districts in England and Wales,” said a spokesperson for the ONS.

From mid-2021 to mid-2024, the estimated population of Telford and Wrekin increased by 5.4 per cent, also among the 20 per cent fastest growing local authority districts in England and Wales.

Changes in population chart. Image: ONS

Meanwhile Shropshire’s rate of population change placed it about average among local authority districts in England and Wales, says the ONS.

For both areas the main cause of population growth is net internal migration, defined as moves made between local authorities, regions, or countries within the UK.

In Telford and Wrekin the increase in population due to internal migration was 1,754 people, while in the Shropshire Council area that figure was 2,692 people.

Net international migration led to an increase in Telford and Wrekin’s population of 1,552 people as a result of 2,332 people entering the area and 780 people leaving.

In the Shropshire Council area, net international migration led to an increase in the population of 1,647 as a result of 2,480 people entering the area and 833 people leaving.

The statistics show big differences between Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin which has an impact on services that have to be provided by councils and the health service.

Changes in population chart. Image: ONS

They show that Telford and Wrekin’s population is much younger than Shropshire: the median ages are 39.8 and 48.9 respectively.

Shropshire’s ageing population was reflected in 1,415 more people dying in the county than were born.

In Telford and Wrekin there were 249 more births than the 1,680 deaths.

Compared with England and Wales as a whole, Telford and Wrekin has a slightly higher proportion of people aged 0 to 15 years at 20 per cent compared with 18.3 per cent.

In Shropshire, the council’s patch has a higher proportion of people aged 65 years and over. More than 26 per cent were at or close to pension age, compared with 18.9 per cent for England and Wales.

The ONS says that the population of England and Wales continued to grow in the year to mid-2024, reaching an estimated 61.8 million people. The size of the population increased by 706,900 (1.2 per cent) from mid-2023 – 687,600 people (1.2 per cent for England and 19,300 people (0.6 per cent) for Wales.