Royal Welsh Show 2025: Dates, location, tickets, what's on and everything you need to know

The popular show, that is held annually at Llanelwedd, is widely regarded as one of Europe's premier agricultural events, runs between Monday and Thursday this week.

Organised by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, the Royal Welsh Show will showcase the very best of Welsh farming, rural crafts, and countryside pursuits, with thousands of visitors and competitors expected to attend from the UK and beyond.

The event will feature activities such as forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, food and drink, trade stands and more, including a 12-hour programme of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays, each day.

HRH The Princess Royal will attend the Royal Welsh Show this week. It will be Her Royal Highness’s seventh visit to the show, having first attended in 1981.

Furthermore, well-known broadcaster Dei Tomos, who is trusted former voice of farming and rural affairs, will officially open the show.

Here's everything you need to know about the event this year.

Where is the Royal Welsh Show being held?

The Royal Welsh Showground at Llanelwedd near Builth Wells. From RWAS

The show is held at the The Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd near Builth Wells.

Address: Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys, LD2 3SY.

How long is the Royal Welsh Show on for?

The show is taking place from Monday, July 21 to Thursday, July 24

Crowds at a previous Royal Welsh Show

What's happening at the Royal Welsh Show 2025?

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock and equine competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the Royal Welsh Show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

A few of the highlights are below and you can view the whole programme here: Royal Welsh Show 2025 programme of events (details about tickets is further down this story)

Ukrainian Cossack stunt team

The Ukrainian Cossacks are returning to headline this year's event. The stunt team are world-renowned for their electrifying equestrian stunts and are sure to wow audiences.

They will perform daily in the Main Ring. The 10-minute showcase features breathtaking feats including somersaults under galloping horses, six-person human pyramids on horseback, and high-speed precision riding.

Bolddog FMX

The UK's number one motorcycle display team, the Bolddog FMX, will deliver non-stop action using the world’s largest mobile landing system.

The show will feature the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders and feature jaw-dropping freestyle motocross tricks that are usually only seen on TV.

RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team

Performing between Monday to Wednesday (weather permitting), the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, will descend from altitudes of up to 7,000 feet in a display of military skydiving precision.

Highlights include their signature Heart, Helix and Crisscross Carousel formations - performed at speeds up to 120mph.

Meirion Owen and His Sheepdogs

Welsh farmer and TV personality Meirion Owen has been around border collies all of his life, and is the third generation of his family to be involved in the art of training, competing and demonstrating with his border collies across the country.

Tristar Carriage Driving

Royal Welsh Show has unveiled its spectacular main ring displays for 2025

A returning crowd favourite, the Tristar Carriage Driving Team will perform daily displays in the Main Ring. Visitors are being welcomed to meet the horses in their stables.

The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh

The all-brass Army Reserve band will perform stirring military and ceremonial music throughout the show.

British Army Drone Sports Association

The British Army Drone Sports Association (BADSA) is the newest sport of the British Army.

The BADSA uses skills associated with drone sports for fun competition, to enhance the ability of soldiers in the operation and experimentation of drones as well as the transferrable skills to military capability.

Harlow White

Teenage social media sensation Harlow White will appear with her ponies, Panda and Popcorn, marking her debut at the Royal Welsh Show.

With more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers, the 13-year-old is the No.1 UK equestrian influencer and YouTube star, and it's hoped she will be a hit with younger audiences and equestrian fans alike.

Heavy Horse Village

New for this year, the Heavy Horse Village will celebrate the power and beauty of traditional working horses.

The Royal Welsh Show said visitors can expect to meet a mare and foal and there will be a variety of heavy horse breeds on display.

Furthermore, there will be will demonstrations on how heavy horses are groomed and prepared for showing, providing an insight into the care, skill and tradition behind presenting the animals.

How do I get tickets to the Royal Welsh Show 2025?

Tickets are selling fast - but you can jump the queues and buy online. There are different tiers to purchase, with some tickets including parking. Single day adult tickets cost £38. You can see the full range and buy your ticket here: Royal Welsh Show 2025 tickets