'Abducted' Shropshire firefighter sculpture returns to duty after 'period of recovery' and gets promoted

Firefighters at Market Drayton Fire Station were reeling after one of its three two-foot-tall concrete 'firefighter decorated' ornaments was taken from the station's grounds in April.

The much-loved stolen ornament was spotted by a canal bridge in the town and returned to the fire station.

The firefighter garden sculpture has returned to duty within the grounds of Market Drayton Fire Station after an extended period away. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

But, Market Drayton Fire Station said the firefighter sculpture was "battered and bruised" and required a new clean uniform before returning to duty.

After months away, the ornament has now returned to the station's grounds with a fresh lick of paint.

A post by Market Drayton Fire Station on Sunday morning (July 20) said: "We are pleased to report that our colleague is back where he belongs after an extended period away following his abduction earlier this year.

"Unfortunately the injuries he sustained during his abduction from our station garden were worse than initially thought. He required surgery and a longer period of recovery than was anticipated.

"He has occupied his time off by studying for his promotion exams, and we are pleased to announce that he has been successful in passing the process. He has now returned to full operational duties and has joined his colleagues back in the garden where he carries his new rank.

"Hopefully those of you who pass by will enjoy seeing him back on duty."