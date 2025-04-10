Firefighters share delight after stolen garden ornament found by canal bridge and returned home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Fire Station took to social media this morning (April 10) to share their good news and express their gratitude to local resident Gail who had spotted the stolen sculpture by a canal bridge.

Last Sunday, the fire station revealed that one of its three two-foot-tall concrete 'firefighter decorated' ornaments was taken from the station's grounds.

The firefighter sculpture has been returned. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

The fire station said it was left 'angered and saddened' after the act and appealed to the community to help track down the garden ornament.

Market Drayton Fire Station said the firefighter sculpture will be taking a few days of rest before returning to duty.

The post on Facebook said: "We are delighted to report that our colleague who was stolen from our station garden last week has been found and has returned home.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to Gail, who spotted him by bridge number 63 on the Shropshire Union Canal, and contacted us to allow him to be picked up and brought home.

"He will be taking a few days leave to recover from his ordeal as he is a bit battered and bruised, he will also be issued with a nice new clean uniform before going back on duty.

"He is a person of few words but he did say 'it was a bit scary being stolen from my home station and then left all on my own for a few days, there were a few passing swans and ducks at times but they started to drive me a bit quackers with all their pecking. Thank you Gail for finding me and letting my colleagues know where I was'.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped find him by sharing our post and for all the lovely comments about him, we really do appreciate it. We will keep you posted as to when he is back on duty in the garden with his friends."