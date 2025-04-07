Firefighters 'angered and saddened' after garden ornament stolen from station's garden in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A post on Sunday said one of the station's two-foot-tall concrete 'firefighter decorated' ornaments has been taken from its grounds.

The sculpture is one of three firefighter-themed garden ornaments belonging to the station.

Police have been informed of the theft and Market Drayton Fire Station are appealing to the community to help return the ornament to where it belongs.

One of three sculptures have been stolen. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

A post said: "We are saddened to report that we have had one of our firefighter-decorated garden ornaments stolen from the station garden on Saturday evening.

"The two-foot-tall concrete ornament was one of three firefighter themed garden ornaments we had proudly displayed.

"We take great pride in the appearance of our station and put a lot of work into trying to make it colourful and eye-catching for the local community, and even grow some vegetables which we donate to the local food bank, and for someone to steal part of our display both angers and saddens us.

Market Drayton Fire Station's garden features several ornaments. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

"The station and garden is covered by CCTV and this will be being reviewed to see if it can help identify the thief. Our colleagues from West Mercia Police are aware of the theft and are investigating. Please can you help in tracking down our missing colleague by sharing this post and let’s get him back to where he belongs."