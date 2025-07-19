Skittle losers Sheila W and Elizabeth H presented with their sweets by Cynthia Shepperd, PRFWI Board

Skittles participants Sandy, Chris, Mel, Dave, Elizabeth and Sheila

A great evening of playing skittles with chips for supper at the Royal British Legion in Llandrindod Wells took place recently with 12 teams representing member of various Women’s Institutes within the Powys Radnor Federation.

There was a lot of fun and laughter with bowls going in all directions and some actually knocking down skittles.

The eventual outright winners were the team Beauty and the Beast aka Chris Phillips of Rhayader and Mel Ensor of Nantmel and with three extra rounds to decide the losers in a knock out as neither pair wanted to come last, eventual winner of that accolade went to Mickey and Minnie Mouse aka Elizabeth Howden of Rhayader and Sheila Weale of Howey.

The winners were presented with chocolate medallions while the losers received Skittle sweets.

Dave and Sandy of the British Legion were presented with a box of chocolates which as it was National Chocolate Day was appropriate and they were thanked for steering members through the intricacies of playing Skittles, and they kept the score.

For more information on the Women’s Institute contact secretary Louise Home at prfwi.secretary@gmail.com