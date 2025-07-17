Shrewsbury Comic Con: Comic-book fun and cosplay shenanigans on way to Shropshire's county town

Held on Saturday (July 19), the celebrated event will be showcasing the great, good and gloriously geeky of the comic-book world, and will be bringing a variety of big industry names to our doorstep.

Appearing at the annual celebration - held at St Mary’s Church and the Darwin Centre - will be proud son of Shrewsbury, artist and illustrator Charlie Adlard.

Known for his work on The Walking Dead, Judge Dredd and Batman: Gotham Knights, the county town’s own Adlard has been a respected stalwart of the international comic-book industry for over 25 years.

Shrewsbury's Charlie Adlard is the illustrator of The Walking Dead

Also appearing will be fellow comic artist Michael Lark - a Harvey and Eisner award-winner who has worked on various DC and Marvel titles including Spider-Man, Daredevil, Captain America and Superman: War Of The Worlds.

Filling up the ranks further will be artist Mike Perkins (Thor, Iron Fist and The BatMan: First Knight), along with Star Wars: Andor actor Tony McCarthy and Torchwood, Merlin and Red Dwarf alumnus, The Shend.

Other notable guests will include Flash Gordon and Star Wars actor Trevor Butterfield, Nick Owenford (Loki, Wonka, Peaky Blinders) and pro wrestling manager and on-air host Valerie Wyndham.

In association with Megastore Collectibles, the event promises plenty of fun for cosplayers, comic collectors and cult fans alike, with a cosplay competition to be held along with hosted gaming for Dungeons & Dragons fans, and even an appearance from a replica Back To The Future DeLorean.

Shrewsbury Comic Con is free to enter. Further information including cosplay rules can be found at shrewsburycomiccon.com