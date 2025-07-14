Adventurer and broadcaster Lowri Morgan to host Powys Business Awards

With more than 20 years’ broadcasting experience and a reputation for courage, warmth and authenticity, Lowri will bring an exciting energy to this year’s awards ceremony at The Hafren, Newtown on Friday, October 17.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the annual awards celebrate business innovation, resilience, excellence and talent across Powys.

Best known for her extraordinary endurance adventures and compelling documentaries for S4C, BBC, ITV and international broadcasters, Lowri has pushed herself to the limits in some of the most extreme environments on Earth.

From diving to the wreck of the Titanic, to completing ultra-marathons in the Arctic and Amazon, her journey has earned her major accolades including BAFTA Cymru’s Best Presenter, Spirit of the Festival (Celtic Media Festival) and National Adventure Awards Media winner.

Lowri’s unique story – from children’s presenter to international adventurer and award-winning producer – makes her a perfect fit to honour the achievements of Powys’ thriving business community.

“It’s a real privilege to host the Powys Business Awards,” said Lowri. “These awards are all about drive, passion and perseverance – qualities I’ve seen in the wildest parts of the world and which I know are alive and well in the business community of Powys. I’m excited to celebrate the inspiring stories behind this year’s finalists.”

Powys Business Awards, now in their 16th year, recognise and reward the exceptional talent, innovation and commitment that help drive the local economy forward.

The awards ceremony is expected to attract key business leaders, community figures and dignitaries from across the region.

There are 12 award categories, including a new one – the Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership. Closing date for entries is July 27.