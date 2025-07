'My heartfelt thoughts remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day': Horrors of July 7 bombings ‘will never be forgotten’, King tells nation

In a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the July 7 bombings, he said comfort can be taken from the “spirit of unity” in London and the country more broadly, which has allowed the nation to heal.

On July 7 2005, four suicide bombers struck the capital’s transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus.

The King has asked for the country to reaffirm its commitment to building a society of all faiths and backgrounds, standing against those who seek to divide us.

On July 7 2005, four suicide bombers struck the capital's transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus.

He said: “Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day.

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones.

“We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass.

“In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.

“The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.”

Some of the victims of the London terrorist attacks on 7 July 2005. Top row from left, victims of the Russell Square bomb: Helen Jones, 28; Ciaran Cassidy, 22; Gamze Gunoral, 24; Christian Small; Karolina Gluck. Second row from left, victims of the Russell Square bomb: Couple Lee Harris, 30, and Samatha Badham, 36; Atique Sharifi, 24; Elizabeth Daplyn, 20; Adrian Johnson, 37; Monika Suchocka, 23. Third row from left, victims of the Russell Square bomb: Susan Levy, 53; James Mayes, 28; James Adams; Rachelle Yuen; Ihab Slimane,19. Fourth row from left, victims of the Tavistock Square bomb: Shyanuja Parathasangary; Giles Hart; Anthony Fatayi-Williams; Marie Hartley; Miriam Hyman. Fifth row from left: victims of the Tavistock Square bomb Jamie Gordon and Neetu Jain; victims of the Aldgate bomb Richard Gray, Benedetta Ciaccia and Richard Ellery. Bottom row from left: Aldgate bomb victim Fiona Stevenson; Edgware Road bomb victims David Foulkes, Jonathan Downey, Laura Webb and Jennifer Nicholson.

Other members of the royal family are to join services and memorials to mark the anniversary.

On behalf of the King, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral from 11.30am on Monday.

The King also stressed the importance of communities coming together in times of adversity.

He said: “While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination.

“It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal.

“As we remember those we lost, let us therefore use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us.”