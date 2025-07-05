In pictures Heavy metal stars rehearse for the epic Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, including Anthrax and Yungblud

It’s one of the biggest concerts in the West Midlands - ever!

Black Sabbath have united in their home city to play at Ozzy Osbourne’s beloved Villa Park for their final show.

And they are being joined by heavy metal royalty from around the world for the epic sold out concert.

The doors open at Villa Park at 11am today and the concert is being live streamed in bars across the city.

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Tool Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon are all playing sets.

We got a sneak peek of the rehearsals with Anthrax’s Scott Ian on stage and other stars. Take a look at our images below:

A member of US rock band Anthrax, Jon Danais gestures on stage as preparations continue on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Soundchecks take place on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 4, 2025. Osbourne, who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson's disease, will join Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the all-day "Back To The Beginning" show in Birmingham, central England, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968.

Roadies move euqipment on stage on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Technicians prepare equipment on the eve of British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert

Charlie Benante of US rock band Anthrax plays the drums as preparations continue on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Members of US rock band Anthrax (L-R) Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, and Jon Donais pose for a picture as preparations continue on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Charlie Benante plays the drums and Joey Belladonna sings as US rock band Anthrax preparations continue on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

US rock band Anthrax sound check as preparations continue on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

A member of US rock band Anthrax, Scott Ian (L) on stage as preparations continue on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

US guitarist, Tom Morello (L), musical director and Portuguese-US guitarist Nuno Bettencourt (R) chat during rehearsals on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Rehearsals take place on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

British singer Dominic Harrison, known as Yungblud and his band during rehearsals on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Member of US rock band Anthrax, Scott Ian during rehearsals on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

British singer Dominic Harrison, known as Yungblud and his band during rehearsals on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

Member of US rock band Anthrax, Scott Ian (L) and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee (R) during rehearsals on the eve of British rock band, Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians. Artists announced so far include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

All profits will be donated equally to the following charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

Please remember this event is now SOLD OUT.