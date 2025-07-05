The 20-year-old chef from Chapters, a Green Michelin star restaurant in Hay-on-Wye, has been selected by Team UK to compete at EuroSkills Herning 2025 in September, following her success in national skills competitions.

She also hopes to compete for a place in Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Marking a significant milestone on her career journey, Gabbi recently graduated with an Apprenticeship in Professional Cookery at work-based learning provider Cambrian Training Company’s bi-annual Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony.

More than 100 apprentices from across Wales attended the ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd last week.

Gabi, who lives in Rhayader, moved to Chapters after Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, Llanidloes closed last year. She was the first winner of the Green Chef Challenge at the Welsh International Culinary Championships in 2024.

To help perfect her skills for EuroSkills Herning 2025, Cambrian Training Company’s training officers Andrew Addis-Fuller and Craig Holly will be providing one-to-one support on fish dishes and butchery, respectively.

Gabi is also in the process of completing a City & Guilds Level 3 Patisserie qualification at NPTC Group of Colleges in Newtown.

“The apprenticeship helped me a lot because working in a professional kitchen is much different to being a college student,” she said.

“My advice to anyone wishing to become a chef is to opt for an apprenticeship at a place where there are skilled professionals because you will always learn from the best. It’s a recipe for success.

“Graduating was a proud moment for me because my mum and dad attended the ceremony and Cambrian Training staff were praising me.”

Gabi started work at Chapters in February and is enjoying working with her fellow chefs, led by head chef Mark McHugo, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Charmaine.

“It’s going really well and I am learning a lot,” she added. “We have just finished Hay Festival which was super-busy for 10 days.

“I want to learn a wide range of skills before possibly specialising in patisserie. In the future, I would also like to do stages at different restaurants to learn from other chefs.”