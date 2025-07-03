Youngest volunteer Kathryn on the Bracken Trust shop stall

The Bracken Singers performed at the garden party

Singer Dai Hilliard at the event

On the raffle stall, Pam and Helen

Some of the crowds at the garden party

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva officially opened the garden party and gave a cheque to fundrasier Emma Coates

With over 20 volunteers on the day ranging from a trustee member and lots of staff, as well as general volunteers, the wonderful fundraising team and the fabulous performers, The Bracken Summer Fete & Garden Party Extravaganza was whole-heartedly a team effort and a huge success.

With a new charity fundraiser in post, this year’s event moved from the usual Saturday afternoon affair to a late afternoon/early evening event held on a Friday, and the change of days did not disappoint. With just over 300 attendees throughout the event, the atmosphere was delightfully upbeat with lots of smiles and laughter.

Attracting a great mix of ages – with more younger people than ever before – and the sunshine beaming down on the centre and grounds, the summer vibes were in full flow.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva opened the event with a wonderful speech about the Trust, and from this moment on the day was a roaring success.

The attendance of The Beefy Boys, Deano's Tiki Bar and Dan & Tom's Ice Cream Van were a great success and very welcome additions which helped to get numbers through the gate, reaching younger audiences and ensuring people were fed and watered, whilst tea, coffee and the delicious Welsh cakes which were kindly donated by Llandrindod Wells’ Tesco were well received by all who came.

The stalls went down well and were supported by the crowds, from the cake and sweet stalls, to plants, children’s books and games, shop stall and lawn games.

The entertainment was fabulous with The Bracken Singers, Dai Hilliard and Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company each attracting audiences of their own and playing to loud applause. TFR Entertainment provided their services and PA system free of charge to enable speeches and announcements to be made as well as music to be played between sets, which went down a storm.

To end the evening the Grand Draw of the Summer Spectacular Raffle took place - drawn by Graham & Christina Brownley - the donors of the Royal Enfield Meteor Supernova Motorbike.

Organisers were delighted that the first prize winner was an attendee at the event - and the reaction of both the winner - Tyler Roberts - and the on-looking crowd was so lovely to see.

The Trust’s Charity Fundraiser, Emma said “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the help and support given - there are simply too many people to name individually - but to each and every one of you who had any input into the day, we are truly grateful and could not have pulled off the event without you. It truly was the epitome of our lovely, local communities and enforced exactly what it means to be ta centre for support in the Heart of Wales.”

The feedback received from attendees was fabulous with one person saying ‘we enjoyed our little visit on Friday. What a lovely place.’

Another stated 'superb day to be part of. Well done to all involved and for those that came to support.' Whilst a third mentioned 'there's so much on at the weekends locally in the summer so it was great being on a Friday instead so we could come after work.'

Emma also stated: “The event raised an incredible £4,025.94, all of which will go directly towards supporting our patients, their families, carers and bereaved relatives.

“This phenomenal amount could be used to pay for 161 therapies, nurse appointments or counselling sessions, 80 home visits for those unable to attend the centre or a hub in person and 536 group activity sessions

“And what’s even better is that with this amount, our total fundraising amount since January 2025 has reached £18,459.74 – that’s 74% of our £25,000 target for 2025 – and it’s only June!”

Next up the Bracken Trust has A Night of Music Legends – Rhayader on July 5, July 12 - Lawn Games at Llanidloes Carnival – Llanidloes, Builth Aquathlon – Builth on August 10, Bike for Bracken - Llandrindod Wells on September 7, Mammia Mia Disco Retro Night - Llandrindod Wells on October 18, Winter Fayre & Santa's Grotto - Llandrindod Wells on December 5 and on December 6 Rhayader Reindeer Run and Step Into Christmas Concert - Rhayader

To get full details of the above and keep updated with further fabulous Bracken events in the future, follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrackenCancerSupport, Instagram: @thebrackentrustltd, visit the website: www.brackentrust.org.uk, or email: info@brackentrust.org.uk

