Hospitals in Shropshire get big cash boosts to address 'critical' infrastructure and safety risks in buildings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Almost £7.7 million has been granted to hospital trusts in the region through the Government's Estates Safety Fund.

The cash will go towards improvements at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), Bridgnorth Community Hospital, Whitchurch Community Hospital, and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) responsible for PRH and RSH has received the largest cash injection, with £6,797,000 that will go towards improvements to electrical and energy systems, lift upgrades or replacements, and the replacement of nurse call systems at the county's two major hospitals.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Meanwhile, the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has received £500,000 for similar upgrades at its hospitals in Bridgnorth and Whitchurch.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has also been allocated £400,000 for improvements to ventilation systems.