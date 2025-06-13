West End thriller Ghost Stories coming to Shrewsbury theatre - here's how to get tickets...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ghost Stories will be at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury from Tuesday, July 15 to Saturday, July 19 as part of its national tour after two years in the West End.

The show, created by The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, co-creator of Derren Brown’s TV and stage shows, is described as a “truly terrifying theatrical experience”,

The story follows Professor Goodman, an arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal who embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings, as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child.

Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.The worldwide cult phenomenon will star Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) as Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) as Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) as Mike Priddle and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) as Simon Rifkind.

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s marketing manager said “We’re very excited to be bringing Ghost Stories to Theatre Severn this summer. Following a successful run in the West End and a smash hit film, audiences can expect a thrilling performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. If you’re a fan of horror, or all things supernatural then this is the show for you. Ghost Stories is here for one week only, book tickets today…if you dare!”

Tickets for Ghost Stories at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk