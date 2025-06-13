Former Conservative MP arrives at court to face gambling offence charge over 2024 general election
A former MP has arrived at court ahead of a hearing on a gambling offence.
Craig Williams, the former Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, is one of 15 people facing charges from the Gambling Commission.
The charges relate to alleged gambling offences over when the 2024 general election would be called.
Mr Williams, who was previously an aide to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived at Westminster Magistrates Court for a hearing on Friday morning (June 13).
Also among the 15 people charged are Mr Williams' fellow Montgomeryshire politician, Russell George, who is the Welsh Parliament member for Montgomeryshire.
Mr George was elected as a Conservative member but has been suspended from the party while the courts process takes place.
The Gambling Commission charges followed an investigation into alleged cheating related to bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election.