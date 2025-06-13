Former Conservative MP appears in court to face gambling offence charge over 2024 general election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Craig Williams, the former Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, is one of 15 people facing charges from the Gambling Commission.

The charges relate to alleged gambling offences over when the 2024 general election would be called.

Former Conservative MP Craig Williams arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, this morning. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mr Williams, who was previously an aide to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived at Westminster Magistrates Court for a hearing on Friday morning (June 13).

Also among the 15 people charged are Mr Williams' fellow Montgomeryshire politician, Russell George, who is the Welsh Parliament member for Montgomeryshire.

Russell George with former Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams

Mr George was elected as a Conservative member but has been suspended from the party while the courts process takes place.

The charges come after “Operation Scott” was launched to investigate gambling by politicians and employees of the Conservative Party in the lead-up to the 2024 general election.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has provided a witness statement in this case, had noted that elections would take place in the second half of the year but had not given a date.

Prosecuting on behalf of the Gambling Commission, Sam Stein KC said: “Operation Scott was an investigation launched by the gambling commission into politicians and employees of the Conservative Party, and a former police officer… who had placed bets on the date of the 2024 general election with the benefit of confidential or insider information as to when that date might be.

“The prosecution says that placing bets with inside information is a criminal offence, namely cheating.”

Twelve of the defendants indicated not guilty pleas on Friday

On Friday, Simon Chatfield, 51, from Farnham, Surrey; Russell George, 50; Amy Hind, 34, of Loughton, Essex; Anthony Hind, 36, of Loughton, Essex; Thomas James, 38; Charlotte Lang, 36; Anthony Lee, 47; Laura Saunders, 37; Iain Makepeace, 47, from Newcastle Upon Tyne; Nick Mason, 51; Paul Place, 53, from Hammersmith, west London; and James Ward, 40, of Leeds, all indicated they would deny the charges.

Former MP Mr Williams along with Jacob Willmer, 39, from Richmond, West London, and former police officer Jeremy Hunt, 55, of Horne in Surrey, gave no indication of plea.

The 15 accused gamblers will appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 11.