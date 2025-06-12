Telford & Wrekin Council crowned 'council of the year' at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The local authority was crowned as the UK's best council at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards in London last night (June 11).

Alongside beating off stiff competition to scoop the 'Council of the Year 2025' award, the authority was also shortlisted in the 'Best Environmental Services' and 'Best Public Partnership' categories.

Telford & Wrekin Council was crowned 'Council of the Year 2025' at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The accolade comes as a result of Telford & Wrekin Council achieving back-to-back 'Outstanding' ratings by Ofsted for its children's services, as well as a 'Good' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Furthermore, the council's day-to-day work in environmental services to manage the borough’s roads and greenspaces alongside investment plans including the Station Quarter development were all recognised in the award.

Council representatives attended the awards ceremony that celebrates the best of UK councils and expressed their delight at the recognition.

Chief Executive of Telford & Wrekin Council, David Sidaway said: "I’m enormously proud of this achievement as it confirms what we hoped - that we’re on the right track, providing Telford and Wrekin residents, businesses and partners with the best service in the country from their local authority.

"We’re honoured to have won this award and look forward to sharing our best practice with local government peers nationally."

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter added: "Together with David Sidaway, I would like to congratulate and thank every member of Telford & Wrekin Council, our Cabinet colleagues and our tremendous staff, who work so skilfully, tirelessly and passionately as we create a better borough together, all whilst maintaining the lowest Council tax in the Midlands for our residents.

"We would never be complacent, we will always look to do more, but we are rightly proud of our work.

"It’s deeply gratifying to see Telford rightly celebrated on the national stage like this, and to receive external endorsement of a job well done, as we continue to protect, care and invest to create jobs and homes, boost skills, support businesses and our high streets, nurture our communities and protect our green spaces."