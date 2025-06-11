'Policing has been short-changed' - West Mercia PCC warns of police being removed from frontline after spending review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Campion has expressed concerns that the county's police force and the communities it serves will be impacted by the levels of funding made available for policing, revealed in the Government's spending review.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, today (June 11), revealed that police core spending power will increase 2.3 per cent a year.

However, the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has warned that this risks "stretching the thin blue line to breaking point".

He noted that Government grants account for 54 per cent of funding for West Mercia police - currently £151 million - and said pay for police officers within the force is currently £163m.

Based on assumptions of a 2.5 per cent increase in the pay award, the PCC said the police pay budget would be £3.8m higher in 2026/27.

Mr Campion has accused the Government of law and order not being "at the heart" of its mission and said policing has been short-changed.

"Whilst more money is available, it’s simply not enough at a time when pressure on the police has never been greater as we balance inflation, pay rises, National Insurance contributions, and demand," he said.

"With an outdated funding model that does not see West Mercia receive its fair share of Government funding, the bill will, once again, be left at the door of local communities who continue to pick up the cost of policing through council tax.

"Despite the challenges we continue to face, crime has fallen significantly in West Mercia over the past twelve months thanks to the force’s hard-working police officers and staff. But I know this can so easily be undone without the Government matching our local ambition and providing the resources needed to enable them to succeed.

"Instead, today’s announcement only brings closer the absurd scenario where we backfill staff roles with police officers, taking them off the frontline, due to ever growing financial pressures. A position at odds with our priorities and the stated ones of the Government.

“Therefore, it’s vital the Chancellor listens to leaders across policing and quickly changes course as the Government risks stretching the thin blue line to breaking point."