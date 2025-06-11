The world’s first Fleetwood Mac tribute show to perform in Llandrindod Wells next month

Fleetwood Bac are regarded as the UK’s most authentic Fleetwood Mac Tribute show, raved about by Peter Green’s biographer, and were the first Fleetwood Mac tribute band to fully replicate the classic Stevie, Lindsey, Christine, John and Mick ‘Rumours’ line-up.

They will be playing at the Pavilion Mid Wales on Saturday, July 26 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

Over the many years Fleetwood Bac have been together the band has received rave reviews from ‘The Stage’ newspaper, the U.K.s leading Fleetwood Mac fansites, the official Stevie Nicks website; and from ecstatic audiences wherever the band played, wowing audiences as far afield as Dubai, St. Tropez, the Cayman Islands and Monte Carlo, and twice selling out the world-famous Minack Theatre in Cornwall.

Fleetwood Bac has also been rated by The Times newspaper as one of the U.K.’s top five tributes, alongside The Bootleg Beatles, Bjorn Again and the Counterfeit Stones.

Fans have included original Mac bassist and biographer Bob Brunning, who joined the band several times on stage, and Peter Green’s official biographer Martin Celmins.

The sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with passion and energy, the band have built up an excellent reputation amongst Mac fans through numerous tours, festival appearances, corporate events and TV and radio slots all over the U.K. and Europe.

The Fleetwood Bac show focuses on the ‘Rumours’ era of the band, still the fifth biggest-selling album of all time.

It also features several songs from the Peter Green days, plus some of Stevie’s biggest solo hits, in either a theatrical two-hour show, including costume changes and an acoustic section, or a one-hour Greatest Hits Show, specially tailored for corporate events.

Tickets are priced from £24.75 to £26.90, it is an all ages show and there is unreserved seating

To book tickets visit www.ticketweb.uk or www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk, email: info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk or call 01597 258118