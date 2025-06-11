Car was 'interfered with' in 'suspicious incident' in Ludlow, police say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owner of a Vauxhall Mokka car that had been parked on Milton Road overnight between June 3 and 4 arrived to find their vehicle insecure with the windows down.

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, PCSO Beth Francis said there was no damage to the car, but that it appeared to have been interfered with.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The post said: "We are investigating a suspicious incident relating to a vehicle that was parked on Milton Road, Ludlow and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"The Vauxhall Mokka had been parked overnight on June 3 and on the morning of June 4, the owner found the vehicle to be insecure with the windows down. Although the vehicle appeared to have been interfered with, there didn't appear to be any damage or anything taken from within.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00081_I_04062025.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."