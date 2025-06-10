Watch: Fire crews tackle blaze involving JCB loader near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews were called to the B4396 near the English/Wales border at around 11.50am today (June 10).

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and acted quickly to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving a JCB loader. Picture: Oswestry Fire Station.

Oswestry Fire Station posted a video of firefighters tackling the fire on social media.

The post said: "Crews from Oswestry and Mid and West Wales and were mobilised to a large LGV fire on the B4396 involving a JCB.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the blaze under control using hose reel jets, preventing further damage and environmental risk."