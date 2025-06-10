Watch: Fire crews tackle blaze involving JCB loader near Oswestry
Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving a JCB loader near Oswestry.
By Luke Powell
Fire crews were called to the B4396 near the English/Wales border at around 11.50am today (June 10).
Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and acted quickly to bring the blaze under control.
Oswestry Fire Station posted a video of firefighters tackling the fire on social media.
The post said: "Crews from Oswestry and Mid and West Wales and were mobilised to a large LGV fire on the B4396 involving a JCB.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the blaze under control using hose reel jets, preventing further damage and environmental risk."