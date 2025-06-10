JCB vehicle engulfed in flames on countryside road near English/Wales border
Firefighters scrambled to a countryside road near the English/Wales border after a JCB vehicle was engulfed in flames.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.49pm reporting a vehicle fire on the B4396 near Oswestry.
Two fire crews were sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene. Crews also received assistance from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Police teams were also in attendance at the incident.
Reports from the fire service said a JCB vehicle was fully involved in flames.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet and small gear whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.
The fire was under control by 1.10pm.