Former Shropshire headteacher takes on mammoth cycle challenge from top to the toe of Italy - here's why

Richard Langford, who has been headteacher at a number of Shropshire schools in his career including Pontesbury C of E Primary School in Shrewsbury, was approaching his 70th birthday and decided to do something special to mark the occasion and at the same time support Severn Hospice.

Richard cycled around 75 miles a day completing 1,150 mile cycle ride over 17 days from the top to the toe of Italy over the Appenine Mountains and along the Amalfi coast.

Mr Langford

It was an unforgettable experience and Dick is so grateful to those who have supported him so far and he has already raised well over £2,000 - beating his £1,200 target.

He said: “I am fundraising for the Severn Hospice because I believe it is a vital support service for those who have an incurable illness, both through the nursing care provided and the emotional support given to the individual and their families.

“Severn Hospice is with families from the moment they're referred to its care for as long as they need it, and it does this every day, all day for anyone in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who needs that help.

“It does this for them for free, but it is not without cost and it can't happen without you. With only about one third of funding for the Hospice coming from the government, my trip was an opportunity to make at least a small contribution to the efforts of those who work so hard to bridge that gap.”

The Justgiving link for Richard's cycle ride is open for another few weeks at justgiving.com/page/dick-langford-in-italy