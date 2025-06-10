Drink driving Telford businessman who undertook cops while more than double the limit loses licence for three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matthew Stiles, boss of the long-running Telford Timber Supplies, was caught drink driving for the second time in nine years, and has now lost his licence for three years.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police officers were on mobile patrol at around 2.45pm on May 18 this year when they were undertaken by a Mini Cooper, which was exceeding the speed limit.

Stiles, aged 61, did not initially stop and had to be forced to do so by officers in Lincoln Road, Wrockwardine Wood.