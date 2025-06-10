Drink driving Telford businessman who undertook cops while more than double the limit loses licence for three years
A businessman who undertook a police car at more than 60mph while more than twice the drink drive limit has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Matthew Stiles, boss of the long-running Telford Timber Supplies, was caught drink driving for the second time in nine years, and has now lost his licence for three years.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that police officers were on mobile patrol at around 2.45pm on May 18 this year when they were undertaken by a Mini Cooper, which was exceeding the speed limit.
Stiles, aged 61, did not initially stop and had to be forced to do so by officers in Lincoln Road, Wrockwardine Wood.